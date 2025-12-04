Himanshu Saxena named President - N&E at Saatchi & Saatchi India and Propagate

BBH India managing director Himanshu Saxena has been given additional responsibility as President - North & East for Saatchi & Saatchi India and Propagate. He will continue to lead BBH India nationally while taking on the expanded role, operating out of the Gurugram office and reporting to Paritosh Srivastava, CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi India, BBH India and Propagate.
Saxena will oversee a unified leadership team for the region, working alongside Hindol Purkayastha, EVP - North & East India; Nisheeth Srivastava, Senior Executive Creative Director; and Ankit Sharma, EVP- Planning. The combined group is expected to streamline operations and strengthen collaboration across the three agencies.
The consolidated structure aims to provide more integrated solutions for clients and support Publicis Groupe’s Power of One model in northern and eastern markets.
Srivastava said the move reflects the importance of the region for the Groupe’s growth plans.
Speaking on Saxena's role expansion, Paritosh Srivastava said, “Given the significance and size of the North and East markets, and the strong client relationships that Publicis Groupe India has fostered here, we’re committed to doubling down on the region. We already have a solid presence and valuable partnerships, and this leadership nucleus will help us further harness the power of the Groupe’s capabilities and become a dominant creative force in the region. With this leadership bench, we’re bringing together the scale, depth and quality needed to unlock the next wave of growth. We’re confident that this unified structure will deliver greater value and more integrated impact for brands navigating today’s rapidly evolving landscape."
Saxena, who has more than three decades of experience in advertising, marketing & sales, brand management, digital and social, PR, design and market research, said the combined leadership strengthens the agencies’ ability to deliver integrated work.
Himanshu Saxena said, “With our combined creative and digital strengths, we’re uniquely positioned to deliver connected, end-to-end solutions that drive real business impact for our clients. I look forward to working alongside Paritosh and the teams to strengthen our regional capabilities, drive integrated growth, and deliver powerful solutions that help our clients win.”