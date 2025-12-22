Hindustan Pencils appoints Aishwarya Shinod as Head of Marketing

Hindustan Pencils has appointed Aishwarya Shinod as Head of Marketing, as announced on Monday.
In her new role, Shinod will oversee brand, marketing and consumer strategy across the brand’s portfolio, including Apsara and Nataraj.
Shinod has nearly two decades of experience in consumer marketing and has previously held leadership roles at Unilever, Nestlé, Kellogg’s and Freudenberg Gala Household Products.
Commenting on her appointment, Aishwarya Shinod said, “It’s a privilege to join Hindustan Pencils - a brand that has been a part of every Indian’s school memories. I’m excited to take this incredible legacy and reimagine its relevance for the next generation. My focus will be on unlocking insight-led marketing that inspires loyalty, drives innovation, and creates meaningful emotional connections with consumers.”
In her earlier roles, Shinod worked on brand transformations and marketing campaigns, including the repositioning of Pepsodent across South Asia at Unilever and the #WhyJustCleanHome campaign at Gala.