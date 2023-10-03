Hisense appoints Ravindra Jadeja as brand ambassador

Hisense, the consumer electronics and home appliances company, has announced the appointment of Ravindra Jadeja, as its brand ambassador for the Television, AC, and Refrigerator categories. He is the company’s first ambassador in the Indian market. This partnership aims to leverage Jadeja's skills and popularity among young consumers.
In line with Hisense's global brand culture, which promotes sports and sports stars to engage with the youth, the company has stepped foot into the world of cricket, aligning itself with the Hisense Group Philosophy.
Commenting on the collaboration, Pranab Mohanty, CEO of Hisense India, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Ravindra Jadeja into the Hisense family as our brand ambassador for the Television, AC, and Refrigerator categories. This announcement is strategically timed with the Cricket World Cup starting in India soon and his exceptional skills, both on and off the cricket field, make him the perfect embodiment of our brand's values. We believe that his association with Hisense will resonate with our young and aspirational consumers. Our deep understanding of the market underscores our commitment to reaching the very heart of Indian consumers, where their passion points lie, and we are determined to create a profound impact in their minds."
Ravindra Jadeja, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, saying, "I am honoured to be the brand ambassador of Hisense, a brand that shares my passion for excellence and innovation to offer exceptional products and also is associated with some of the biggest & global sporting events across the world. Hisense's diverse range of products mirrors my personality as an all-rounder in cricket. I look forward to being a part of the Hisense journey and connecting with the brand's young and aspirational consumers."
With this announcement, Hisense is also rolling out its campaign 'Perfecting the Perfection' with the cricketer. This collaboration between Hisense and Ravindra Jadeja is to strengthen the brand's presence in the Indian market.