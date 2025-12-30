HiveMinds secures integrated digital marketing mandate for Stahl Kitchens

HiveMinds, a unit of the Madison Group, has been appointed to handle the integrated digital marketing mandate for Stahl Kitchens, a cookware and kitchenware brand.
The mandate covers the brand’s digital strategy across channels, including media planning, consumer journey optimisation, organic growth and marketplace performance. The account will be handled by the agency’s Bengaluru team.
The brand is seeking to expand its online presence as the premium cookware segment grows and as it increases its focus on direct-to-consumer and marketplace channels.
Speaking about securing the mandate, Deepti Bhaduria, CEO of HiveMinds, said, “Brands like Stahl are making India reimagine the way premium cookware is bought and used. As the premium cookware market evolves, we need to think of immersive digital experiences and highly efficient campaigns to capture the growing demand. It is an honour for us to be a partner with Stahl Kitchens and join them in their journey of creating a large, loyal customer base.”
Dhruv Agarwal, CEO of Stahl Kitchens, added, “At Stahl, we are committed to elevating cooking experiences through thoughtful design and high-quality products. As we expand aggressively online, having an integrated digital partner like HiveMinds helps us streamline our D2C, marketplace, and performance functions under one strong strategic direction. We look forward to a high-impact collaboration that will accelerate our growth journey.”