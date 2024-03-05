HiveMinds appoints Srinath Kotamaraju as Regional Director of South

HiveMinds, one of India's digital marketing agencies, part of Madison Group, has announced the appointment of Srinath Kotamaraju as Regional Director, South. A professional with over two decades of experience driving growth and digital transformation, Kotamaraju brings a wealth of expertise in brand marketing, leadership, client management, and process optimization. He will lead delivery excellence and existing business growth for the south-based clients.
Before joining HiveMinds, Kotamaraju was the Managing Director at Reprise Digital, Indonesia. Before which he served at Interactive Avenues for nearly a decade, steering large clients and building teams. He has also held business roles at Mindshare, Yahoo India, De Beers and Times of India.
Kotamaraju states, “HiveMinds’ dedication to fostering a culture where excellence thrives alongside employee well-being resonated deeply with my values. This synergy was the driving force behind my decision to join this dynamic team at HiveMinds. I am eager to start my journey with talented teams to deliver impactful solutions for our clients.”
Jyothirmayee JT, CEO and Founder of HiveMinds, comments, “Srinath's experience in handling integrated accounts and his passion for organisation building make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. His interest in delivering business impact with a deep understanding of the medley across content, communication and media will contribute to HiveMinds' continued upward trajectory.”
Sam Balsara, Chairman of Madison World, commented, “HiveMinds is growing both in size and stature with clients. In this stage of our journey, we need leaders like Srinath to enhance delivery excellence further. With his experience in client management and business growth, I am sure he will add much value to our clients in South India”.