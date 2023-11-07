HiveMinds wins the digital mandate for Wonderchef Home Appliances

Hiveminds Innovative Market Solutions, the digital and e-commerce arm of Madison World, won the digital mandate for Wonderchef Home Appliances. The account was won by the Agency after a multi-agency pitch involving several rounds of presentations and will be handled from its Mumbai office. As part of the mandate, HiveMinds will be responsible for the digital performance of owned assets and e-commerce marketplaces, social media management, and search engine optimization (SEO).
Amit Tilekar, Chief Marketing Officer at Wonderchef commented on the association, “We’ve been on a growth trajectory over the last 3 years, and this year, we’re targeting a 25-30% revenue growth, and digital success is pivotal for achieving it. Our customers are digital-first. Often, their entire user journey from search, comparison, review, and buying is initiated and completed online. Even for offline retail customers, digital holds a significant influence.
We’ve seen HiveMinds’ work over the various rounds of pitches, and after evaluating their tech and team capability, we are sure that they are the right partner for growth at this stage of our journey”.
Saurabh Tyagi, Chief Client Officer of HiveMinds said, “We’re proud to have won the integrated digital marketing mandate for Wonderchef. They are a formidable brand in the fast-growing Kitchen & home appliances category. Most importantly, their digital-first approach gives us the opportunity to completely leverage the power of digital. With this mandate, we will be able to use digital content, social media engagement and sharply defined performance campaigns to deliver success to the brand”.