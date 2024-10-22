Hogarth boosts India leadership with Madhurika Banerjee & Ishita Hora

Hogarth has announced the appointment of Madhurika Banerjee and Ishita Hora to its senior leadership team.
Banerjee joins Hogarth as Vice President, North. With over 15 years of experience, Banerjee has built teams and delivered award-winning campaigns across industries such as FMCG, consumer durables, auto, BFSI, real estate, and media & entertainment. In her previous role as Vice President, Brand Solutions at Schbang, she played an important role in establishing the Delhi operations and collaborated with clients like Tata Beverages and JnJ Pharma.
Madhurika Banerjee, Vice President, North Hogarth, said, “I’m excited to take up this role to explore new avenues and create transformative experiences for our brands. Hogarth is on a strong growth trajectory, and I look forward to creating strong brands and transforming their content experience journey.”
Hora joins as Vice President, West. With 13 years of experience in integrated marketing, account management, and consumer research. Hora is experienced in building client relationships. She has worked with brands such as Coca-Cola, Caratlane, and Haier. Prior to joining the company, she was previously Client Servicing Director at Ogilvy, where she led client engagements and strategic initiatives.
Ishita Hora, Vice President, West Hogarth, said, “Hogarth is a place where creativity, innovation, and production come together seamlessly, and I’m excited to dive in and make the most of it. I’m looking forward to work with an incredibly talented and driven team that pushes boundaries like second nature. Looking forward to this next phase of growth and all the exciting things ahead.”
Speaking on the announcement, Karthik Nagarajan, CEO, Hogarth India, said, “Our commitment to clients is to deliver the best content experience for their audiences in a medium-agnostic way. The world of content and production today is more dynamic than any other part of the marketing engine, and so client leaders also need to be change managers. Madhurika and Ishita are exceptional, dynamic leaders who can lead change at our as well as our clients’ end.”
Banerjee will be based out of Gurgaon and Hora out of Mumbai.