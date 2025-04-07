Holiday Tribe appoints Varun Anand as Head of Marketing

Holiday Tribe has appointed Varun Anand as Head of Marketing. The brand has also appointed Nikhil Kher as Head of Strategic Alliances
“We are thrilled to welcome Varun and Nikhil into the Holiday Tribe fold,” said Anshu Sharma & Chirag Goyal, Co-founders at Holiday Tribe. “Given the opportune stage the brand is at, we are excited about them joining the leadership team and our passionate team of Tribers. Their expertise and passion for the holiday sector, coupled with our vision for the brand’s significant growth, will help us deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. Together, we look forward to the next phase of our brand journey.”
Anand, a marketing professional with over 16 years of experience, will lead Holiday Tribe’s marketing strategy to drive brand awareness, expand digital outreach, build consumer engagement and strengthen the brand’s positioning in India’s dynamic travel market. He has in the past been associated with brands as Adobe, MakeMyTrip and Vodafone; and presents a proven track record of successfully launching marketing campaigns and building strong brand identities. “I am excited to embark on this remarkable journey with Holiday Tribe, contributing to the brand’s growth & expansion plans. As Head of Marketing, my focus would be on creating a deeper preference for the brand and driving brand love, as we continue to innovate and grow”, said Varun Anand.