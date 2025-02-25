Hollywood agency Mob Scene acquired by Connekkt Media

Connekkt Media has acquired Mob Scene, a Hollywood marketing agency known for its work on several film and series campaigns.
Mob Scene has been involved in marketing for Hollywood productions such as Avatar, Dune, Barbie, Jurassic World, The Last of Us, Puss in Boots, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and A Complete Unknown. The agency has also worked on campaigns for franchises including Fast & Furious, Stranger Things, Kung-Fu Panda, and Minions.
The acquisition expands Connekkt Media's reach in the media and entertainment sector, adding to its operations in Los Angeles, Mumbai, Dubai, and Delhi NCR. The deal was managed by Greg Bedrosian and Mohit Pareek of Drake Star on behalf of Mob Scene.
Tom Grane, Co-Founder & CEO of Mob Scene, “Joining forces with Connekkt Media marks an exciting new chapter for Mob Scene. Their cutting-edge media technology and deep understanding of global entertainment align perfectly with our creative vision. This partnership will allow us to push the boundaries of storytelling, expand our reach into dynamic new markets, and continue delivering innovative, emotionally compelling campaigns that resonate with audiences worldwide.”
Varun Mathur, Co-Founder of Connekkt Media, highlighted the importance of the acquisition, “Mob Scene is the gold standard in Hollywood film marketing and we are beyond thrilled to join forces with them to bring their creative marketing capability to partners across UK, Europe, Middle East, India and the rest of Asia. As a global media company with its origin in India, this acquisition marks a strategic expansion for us into the US and the rest of North America. With the unique combination of Mob Scene’s industry leading creative marketing capability and our class leading technology we will be able to deliver outstanding value to our clients and consumers by driving targeted and measurable marketing impact across mediums, geographies and formats.”