Honda Cars India appoints Punit Bhatt as Head of Advertising & Brand Solutions

Honda Cars India has appointed Punit Bhatt as its Head of Advertising and Brand Solutions. Bhatt, a management professional with over 14 years of experience in marketing and advertising communications, announced his new role on LinkedIn.
Prior to joining Honda, Bhatt served as Assistant General Manager at ŠKODA India for over three years, where he played a role in strengthening the brand's market presence. Before that, he worked in leadership positions at advertising agencies, including Vice President at Havas Creative Network and Associate Vice President at Publicis Communications, where he led marketing strategies for brands such as ŠKODA Auto and Times Network.
With a career spanning over a decade, Bhatt has also managed marketing operations for automotive brands like Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, and Nissan. His experience lies in developing campaigns, driving consumer engagement, and executing comprehensive brand strategies, making him a valuable addition to Honda Cars India's leadership team.