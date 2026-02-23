HONO names Ravi Kikan as Chief Marketing & Growth Officer

HONO has appointed Ravi Kikan as its Chief Marketing and Growth Officer. He will lead marketing strategy, brand development and growth initiatives across the brand’s product portfolio, as per media reports.
Kikan’s mandate includes driving customer acquisition, strengthening market communication and aligning marketing efforts with broader business objectives. The brand said he is expected to shape its go-to-market strategy and support revenue growth.
In his new role, Kikan will work closely with product, sales and customer success teams. His responsibilities are expected to include building scalable marketing frameworks for enterprise and mid-sized clients.
Kikan has previously worked with companies including ZingHR, Citigroup, Plus Offices and Indiabulls. At ZingHR, he led marketing and growth functions and oversaw brand repositioning and international expansion efforts.
He later served as Global Chief Marketing Officer at United We Care, a mental health technology startup, where he led global go-to-market planning and digital growth initiatives.
He has also held leadership roles at Plus Offices and served as a board advisor to startups in sectors including sustainability and fintech.
Earlier in his career, he worked with Citifinancial India, part of Citigroup, Indiabulls, Karvy, Sify and HT Media, Publicis Groupe, handling roles across marketing, sales and business expansion.
Kikan is also a member of the advisory board at NASSCOM Insights and has mentored early-stage startups through initiatives linked to the Centre for Incubation and Business Acceleration.