Hoopr launches a creative-tech arm to enhance B2B strategy

Hoopr, the startup which provides tech-led music licensing solutions, has launched Hoopr Brand Solutions (HBS), a new creative-tech arm, to strengthen its B2B offerings. With this, the brand aims to bring together its platform, music library and its creator network to offer music-led, brand solutions.
Led by Meghna Mittal (Co-founder & CRO), along with Kartikeya Haritwal (Sales Head) and Alok Kaul (Creative Lead), under the guidance of Gaurav Dagaonkar (Co-founder & CEO). HBS endeavours to work closely with brands and their creative agencies in a bid to identify the most seamless music integrations in their creative strategies, right from launch, to awareness, to promotions and engagement.
"At Hoopr, we've always been passionate about empowering creators and brands with high-quality music," said Gaurav Dagaonkar, Co-founder and CEO of Hoopr. "Brands, today, are actively looking to use music as a medium to connect with their audiences and with HBS, we're bringing together all the elements of our ecosystem to offer our clients a comprehensive bespoke solution for higher engagement through music. It is like a brand having its own label and music strategy that suits its positioning and TG, completely powered by Hoopr.”
The new vertical shall tap into the brand’s artist and creator network, through its platform, to offer brands, anthems and music videos, in multiple languages and a range of genres. It will then facilitate music distribution on streaming platforms as well as amplification on social media like Instagram, YouTube and Snap, through its creator community. It has also partnered with YouTube music channel, Songfest, to offer reach, distribution and engagement to brands.
"Music and music videos are the most consumed forms of entertainment today, which is why brands are increasingly integrating them into their marketing strategies," said Meghna Mittal, Co-founder & CRO of Hoopr. "With Hoopr Brand Solutions, we aim to help brands unlock that potential through campaigns that are not only impactful but measurable and long-term. We want to shift the mindset that only large brands or specific categories can leverage music strategy—music is a universal format that resonates across categories, builds an emotional connect and contrary to popular belief, is extremely cost-effective.”
Mittal continues to elaborate, “Much like influencer marketing has become a staple for brands, we believe music marketing is the next frontier. It’s time for every brand to have a year-round music strategy.”
The brand has partnered with brands and agencies including Himalaya, Myntra, ITC, Motivator World as clients, and has partnered with artists such as Monali Thakur, Nikita Gandhi and Shaan, along with multiple independent artists.
The brand is tapping into the ₹3,500 crore creator market, alongside the rapidly expanding ₹40,000 crore digital advertising market, positioning itself as a player in the advertising ecosystem. The company’s data-driven approach, backed by its own tech platform, creator network and ad-ex insights, aims to offer measurable ROI for brands seeking brand solutions through music. By focusing on collaboration and co-creation with both brands and content creators, Hoopr aims to build long-term intellectual properties that leave an impact.