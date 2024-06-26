Hoopr announces new appointments to its leadership team

Hoopr.ai has announced strategic additions to its executive leadership team, positioning the company for growth in the fast-expanding creator economy. Vitasta Kaul joins as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) while technology veteran Rakesh Nair has been appointed as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately. The appointments of Rakesh Nair and Vitasta Kaul mark a significant milestone for Hoopr, strengthening its commitment to innovation, user-centricity, and growth.
As the new CMO, Kaul, who joins Hoopr with over 17 years of experience as a brand storyteller and champion of digital transformation, her expertise lies at the intersection of brand strategy, creativity, and leadership. Her experience boasts of scaling early-stage startups across EdTech, F&B, Design and Auto sectors. Her data-driven approach and ability to craft convincing narratives will be crucial in supporting Hoopr's market positioning, driving customer acquisition, and building deeper connections with the platform's diverse user base.
Additionally, Nair with over 16 years of experience, assumes the mantle of CTO at Hoopr. His career spans key roles at SHEROES, Mahila Money, and BookMyShow, where he made significant contributions to platform development, digital literacy, and information security. Nair's deep technical expertise, coupled with his proven track record in driving innovation, will be instrumental in enhancing Hoopr's platform capabilities and delivering an exceptional user experience.
Vitasta Kaul, CMO of Hoopr, added, "I am excited to join the dynamic team at Hoopr and contribute to their remarkable growth story. The creator economy presents a canvas of limitless possibilities, and Hoopr's innovative platform is empowering creators, including 85% from the Nano category with fewer than 10,000 subscribers, to unleash their true potential by using copyright-cleared music to avoid legal hurdles and ensure smooth channel growth. With the broader creator economy thriving, over 700,000 people in India can make a living through YouTube income alone. As the market potential is immense, with over a million Indian channels crossing the 1,000-subscriber milestone to enable monetization, I am committed to crafting compelling narratives that resonate with our audience and drive Hoopr to new heights."
"I'm thrilled to join Hoopr at this pivotal juncture. The creator economy is witnessing unprecedented growth, and Hoopr is at the forefront of enabling creators to thrive. With a daily stream average of 18,000 tracks and a remarkable 70% retention rate, Hoopr's tracks are evidently popular and engaging, contributing significantly to the platform's success. I look forward to leveraging my experience to build a robust technology foundation that empowers artists, facilitates seamless content creation, and unlocks new avenues for growth,” said Rakesh Nair, CTO of Hoopr.
Gaurav Dagaonkar, CEO and Co-founder of Hoopr, commented on the appointments, "We are pleased to welcome Rakesh and Vitasta to the Hoopr family. Their combined expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we move towards the next phase of our growth journey. With their guidance, we are well-positioned to strengthen our position as the go-to platform for copyright-safe music, enabling creators to thrive without legal hurdles."