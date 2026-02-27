The House of Abhinandan Lodha names Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador

The House of Abhinandan Lodha has appointed Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador for its Nagpur Marina project, a waterfront plotted development in Nagpur.
Aaryan was previously associated with the developer as an investor. It said the association has now expanded to include his endorsement of Nagpur Marina.
Speaking on his association with the brand, Kartik Aaryan, said, “I am excited to be associated with HoABL as the brand ambassador for its prestigious project - Nagpur Marina. Land is the most enduring form of legacy, and HoABL approaches it with transparency and convenience. What drew me to the brand was its clarity of vision, disciplined execution, and a seamless digital experience, especially for someone like me who is constantly on the move.”
Samujjwal Ghosh, Chief Executive Officer, The House of Abhinandan Lodha, said, “Kartik’s association with us began as an investment decision, which is the strongest vote of confidence any brand can earn. His decision to now be the face of Nagpur Marina reflects the values we focus on every day - trust, transparency, and building assets designed to endure. Waterfront-led and thoughtfully planned, Nagpur Marina is a unique address, and we are excited to have Kartik represent that story.”