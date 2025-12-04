House of Communication secures PR mandate for PropertyPistol

House of Communication has been appointed to handle nationwide public relations for PropertyPistol, a technology-enabled real estate advisory platform. The mandate includes strengthening stakeholder perception, expanding media visibility across key markets and supporting the company’s next phase of growth.
Under the mandate, the agency is expected to develop a reputation management strategy covering corporate and business communications, consumer narratives, product visibility, investor and industry outreach, and multi-format storytelling aligned with the platform’s expansion plans. The effort aims to increase its presence in India’s competitive real estate sector through data-led insights and regional market engagement.
Speaking on the partnership, Ashish Narain Agarwal, Founder & MD, PropertyPistol, stated, “This association marks an important inflection point in our communication strategy as we scale our footprint and enhance our engagement with customers, developers, and channel partners. We look forward to leveraging House of Communication’s integrated expertise to build a credible and compelling narrative that mirrors our vision of transforming the real estate experience through innovation and trust.”
Shivam Trivedi, Director, House of Communication, added, “PropertyPistol represents a future-forward shift in how Indian real estate connects with its stakeholders, and we are committed to crafting high-precision communication frameworks that elevate the brand’s strategic priorities. Our focus will remain on strengthening visibility, enhancing competitive positioning and creating sustained market influence.”
The partnership is effective immediately and covers corporate reputation, thought leadership, media relations and brand storytelling across national and regional markets.