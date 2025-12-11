HOWL Digital bags Greaves Electric Mobility’s integrated marketing mandate

HOWL Digital has been awarded the full-stack marketing mandate for Greaves Electric Mobility.
Under this mandate, HOWL will spearhead the 360° marketing strategy for Greaves Electric Mobility, with a strong focus on driving sales, expanding market share and elevating the brand’s prominence in India’s expanding EV mobility sector.
Speaking on the win, Nabeel Merchant, Co-Founder & CEO, HOWL Digital, said, “It’s an incredible opportunity to partner with a brand that is shaping the future of EV mobility in India. The EV space is at a pivotal point, and we’re excited to bring our creativity, data-driven approach, and deep market understanding to accelerate Greaves’ journey.”
Vikas Singh, Managing Director, Greaves Electric Mobility added, “Our mission has always been to make sustainable and affordable EV solutions accessible to every Indian. As the market expands, digital marketing becomes a key driver of awareness and customer connection. With HOWL as our partner, we plan to strongly engage consumers and shape the narrative on India’s transition to electric vehicles”