HP appoints Megha Manchanda as Head of Marketing & Strategic Growth

HP has appointed Megha Manchanda as the Head of Marketing, Strategic Growth - India, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh.
Sharing it in a post on her LinkedIn, Manchanda called it both a privilege and a responsibility to join ‘the OG Silicon Valley leader’ at a time when technology shapes lives and work. She noted that as a market leader in India, HP aims to make a real impact by supporting education, driving digital inclusion and empowering businesses of all sizes.
She added, “In my last four months, the scale and the depth of this role, the warmth of the people and HP's incredible culture have only made me feel more energised. I look forward to shaping the Future of Work in India and continuing to deliver impactful work that drives business and brand love.”
Before her new role, Manchanda spent over five years at DBS Bank, where she served as Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing for Consumer Banking.
Before that, she built over a decade of experience in brand strategy and planning with J. Walter Thompson, handling clients such as Nestlé and GSK. Her earlier stints include advertising with Publicis and Mudra Communications, where she worked on brands like Maggi and Dabur.