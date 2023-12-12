HRX revamps its brand Monogram on 10-year anniversary

In commemoration of a decade in the industry, HRX, India’s homegrown fitness brand founded by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment has unveiled a rebranding of its brand logo.
At the core of this rebranding lies the transformation of the HRX monogram—a visual representation of the brand's ethos. The 'X' in HRX, symbolizing 'extreme,' now embodies action, performance, and execution. The letter 'X' evokes the X-factor and the potential inherent within each individual. It is a testament that 'extreme' is not an unattainable state but a personal challenge. It is the state of being dynamic in the pursuit of one’s goals.
The arrowhead is central to the redesigned monogram—an emblem of focus and determination.
"The reimagined HRX monogram is more than a visual upgrade; it's a testament to our commitment to empower personal growth and resilience. Our new logo symbolizes the continuous evolution of our brand and the relentless pursuit of excellence", says Hrithik Roshan, Founder of HRX.
"HRX has always been more than just a brand; it's a movement," adds Afsar Zaidi, Co-founder and CEO at HRX. "At HRX, we are constantly evolving and pushing boundaries to create a better world. Our new logo represents our commitment to innovation and reflects our enduring legacy while embracing the future which comprises the newer wave of younger Gen Z customers as well. We are excited to introduce this new symbol that embodies our values and inspires everyone to reach their full potential."