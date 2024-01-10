HT Media Group names Shaily Sardana as National Digital Agency Lead

HT Digital Streams, the digital arm of Hindustan Times Group, has made a strategic appointment to fortify its team, with Shaily Sardana assuming the role of leading Agency Relationship. This move aims to deepen engagement within the agency ecosystem, delivering impactful solutions to agency partners.
Shaily Sardana will spearhead a revenue strategy, leveraging innovative approaches to drive sustained growth and scale partnerships with key agencies to enhance the growth and profitability of HT Media Group.
In her previous role at Wavemaker, she played a key role in the business team, developing and implementing media strategy for BFSI Clients, working across multi-domain categories with brands such as Paytm, Policy Bazaar, Paisa Bazaar, Nokia, Dabur, HP, SC Johnson, Monte Carlo, Hero FinCorp, among others.