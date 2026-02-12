HUL ad spends rise 9.83% to Rs 1,632 cr in December quarter: Report

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) increased its advertising and promotion spending in the quarter ended December 31, 2025, outpacing revenue growth during the period.
According to its consolidated financial results, the company spent Rs 1,632 crore on advertising and promotion in the December quarter of the financial year 2025-26. This was up 9.83% from Rs 1,486 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. On a sequential basis, spending rose 7.23% from Rs 1,522 crores in the September 2025 quarter.
Revenue from the sale of products stood at Rs 16,197 crores in the December quarter, up 5.71% from Rs 15,322 crores a year ago. Compared to Rs 15,715 crore in the September quarter, revenue increased 3.07%.
Advertising and promotion expenses accounted for 10.08% of revenue from operations in the December quarter, compared with 9.70% in the year-ago period and 9.68% in the September 2025 quarter.
For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, consolidated advertising and promotion spending was Rs 4,752 crores, up 4.07% from Rs 4,566 crores in the corresponding period last year.
At the standalone level, advertising and promotion expenses for the December quarter were Rs 1,498 crores, up 3.67% from Rs 1,445 crore in the same quarter last year. Compared with Rs 1,384 crore in the September quarter, spending rose 8.24%. For the nine months, standalone advertising expenses were Rs 4,380 crore, down 1.60% from Rs 4,451 crore a year earlier.
Total consolidated expenses in the December quarter were Rs 13,078 crore, up 6.37% from Rs 12,294 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Advertising and promotion formed part of other expenses, alongside input and operating costs.
HUL reported 6% revenue growth and 4% underlying volume growth during the quarter.
Priya Nair, CEO and Managing Director, HUL said, “During the quarter, demand trends reflected early signs of recovery, underpinned by supportive policy measures. Against this backdrop, we delivered a competitive performance, with 6% Revenue Growth and 4% Underlying Volume Growth.”
She added, “We continued to build desirability at scale with our brands, accelerate market development in high-growth demand spaces and strengthen our capabilities to scale Channels of the Future with a dedicated organisation for Quick commerce. As market leaders in FMCG, our commitment to build modern brands, lead category creation and invest disproportionately to build future moats, places us in good stead to deliver sustained volume-led growth and create long-term shareholder value.”
Separately, HUL’s board approved the acquisition of the remaining 49% stake in Zywie Ventures Private Limited, the parent company of OZiva, for Rs 824 crore. HUL had previously acquired a 51% stake.
The company said OZiva scaled to around Rs 480 crore in 2025 and registered about 130% compounded annual growth over the last two years.
The board also approved the sale of its 19.8% stake in Nutritionalab Private Limited to USV for Rs 307 crores. Both transactions are expected to close by March 2026, subject to customary conditions.