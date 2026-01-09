HUL’s Tejas Chaudhari transitions to Lead - Quick Commerce

Tejas Chaudhari has moved from his role as Head of Performance Marketing for e-Commerce and Quick Commerce at Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) to lead quick commerce (National Account Manager), he said in a LinkedIn post.
Chaudhari reflected on his tenure in performance marketing, writing, “Leaving a role is harder than it looks, especially when you’ve built it over years.” He said he spent 1,605 days in the role, joining when the performance marketing team had five members and later scaling it to more than 20.
“What I’m most proud of isn’t the dashboards or the wins. It’s the team,” he wrote, adding that the group focused on data-led decisions, media efficiency and problem-solving beyond its formal mandate.
“Signing off as Lead - Performance Marketing. Stepping into my next chapter as Lead - Quick Commerce (National Account Manager) at HUL. Different problem set. Higher velocity. Same belief: execution compounds,” Chaudhari said.
In his new role, Chaudhari will lead account management for quick commerce platforms, including Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto and BigBasket.
During his time as Head of Performance Marketing for e-commerce and quick commerce, Chaudhari was part of the company’s digital commerce leadership. He oversaw media investments of more than $100 million annually and worked on automation and artificial intelligence initiatives to improve marketing efficiency. He also led pilots in quick commerce and helped build internal frameworks for media attribution, experimentation and budget allocation.
Chaudhari joined HUL in 2021 as Performance Marketing Manager for e-commerce, handling media investments across major marketplaces and grocery platforms for more than 50 brands. Before HUL, he worked at Tata CLiQ in Performance Marketing, at digital agency Quantastic as Head of Digital Marketing and Business Development, and earlier at Audi India as Category Manager. He has also held marketing roles at Lodha Group and co-founded an artisanal ice cream venture earlier in his career.