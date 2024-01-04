Human wins SPAN Wealth’s creative and design duties

Mumbai-based agency Human, won the creative and design duties for SPAN Wealth. The agency’s mandate includes creating a new identity for the brand, bringing in timeless sophistications, and creating an impactful, future-facing web presence for the brand.
Commenting on the partnership, Anish Vora, Founder Director of SPAN Wealth said “I have known Chirag for a long time and have followed his work extensively. When he informed me that he is starting his own agency, I knew that there would be no one better to entrust with our rebranding needs. Both our companies, SPAN and Human, believe in keeping people at the heart of everything we do - so I hope that this is a long and fruitful relationship which will be beneficial for both parties."
Imran Khan and Chirag Raheja, Co-founders and Directors of Human said “SPAN’s approach to wealth management is very refreshing, and their clients are testament to their abilities. More than product pushers, they are guardians of their clients’ wealth. They’re an idea whose time has come. So when Anish reached out to us with a brief, he really put the ‘happy’ in our new year wishes! We’re stoked to partner with SPAN, and can’t wait to deliver beyond their expectations.”