Hush Puppies onboards Vir Das as India ambassador

Hush Puppies, retailed by Bata India, announced that Vir Das is joining it as the brand’s ambassador. The announcement comes as Das becomes the first Indian to host the 52nd International Emmy Awards. The brand believes that Das, known for his wit and style, aligns with its playful and approachable image. This partnership underscores Hush Puppies' emphasis on providing comfortable, stylish footwear that resonates with modern Indian consumers.
The collaboration between Hush Puppies and Vir Das begins with a film featuring the comedian preparing for the Emmys. As he gets dressed in a sharp suit, Das realises something's missing, his Hush Puppies. After a comedic search, he finally finds them, slipping into the shoes and declaring, “Hi, this is Vir Das, finally ready for the Emmys, with my Hush Puppies.” The film highlights how the right pair of shoes can effortlessly complete any look.
Commenting on the partnership, Deepika Deepti, Head of Marketing, Bata India said, “We are truly proud to have the incredibly talented Vir Das lead the brand conversation for Hush Puppies. His unique style, on-the-move global lifestyle, ability to question status quo & humane values perfectly resonate with Hush Puppies’ promise of style & elevated comfort.”
Commenting on the partnership, brand ambassador, Vir Das said, “When Hush Puppies called, I thought, ‘Great, now even my shoes will have better timing than me.’ But seriously, shoes that look good, feel great, and share my love for comfort and dogs? It’s like they took my spirit animal and turned it into a shoe. Couldn’t be more thrilled to join the ‘bright side’!”