Hypothesis by OML secures Ather Energy’s influencer marketing mandate

Hypothesis by Only Much Louder has been awarded the influencer marketing mandate for Ather Energy Limited, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer in India. The collaboration aims to integrate influencer-driven content into Ather Energy’s communication strategy to enhance brand engagement.
Under this mandate, Hypothesis will utilise its influencer marketing technology to develop content targeted at Gen Z and millennial audiences. The approach will combine data insights with digital storytelling, focusing on technology-driven and community-led campaigns.
The agency will be responsible for creating content marketing initiatives across social media and video platforms, with the objective of expanding Ather Energy’s digital presence and fostering audience interaction.
Murali Sashidharan, Head Public Relations and Govt. Relations, Ather Energy, said, "The influencer ecosystem in India has transformed into a powerful medium for digital marketing, and we’re excited to tap into this space with Hypothesis by OML. Their expertise in blending data and creativity aligns perfectly with our goals, and we’re eager to see the impact of this collaboration on our brand’s journey. "
Tusharr Kumar, CEO, OML, commented, “In today’s crowded digital landscape, crafting authentic narratives is more important than ever. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Ather Energy, a brand that embodies innovation, to create campaigns that deeply engage audiences and build a loyal community.”