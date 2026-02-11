Hyundai Motor Company elevates Ankur Suri to General Manager - Advertising & Experiential

Ankur Suri has joined Hyundai Motor Company as General Manager - Advertising & Experiential. He announced his new role in a post on LinkedIn.
In the post, he wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as General Manager at Hyundai Motor Company!”
Suri has been with Hyundai for over a decade. Prior to his current role, he served as Head - Media Strategy & Planning (Mass & Digital). Earlier, he was Head - Brand Strategy, where he worked on brand direction and integrated marketing strategies for Hyundai in India.
He also held the position of Brand Manager for two years, overseeing models including Eon, Xcent, Elite, Verna, Creta, Elantra, Tucson and Santa Fe.
Before joining Hyundai, Suri worked at Toyota Kirloskar Motor as Brand Manager for Etios and Liva.
He previously served as Manager - Marketing at India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd., handling brand communication, product launches and dealer marketing initiatives.
He began his career in event management at Vibgyor Brand Services Pvt. Ltd.