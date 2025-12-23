Hyundai Motor Company signs global partnership with ICC as Premier Partner

Hyundai Motor Company has announced a global partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC), becoming a Premier Partner for ICC tournaments scheduled between 2026 and 2027.
The agreement covers major events in the international cricket calendar, including the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027. As a Premier Partner, Hyundai Motor will receive commercial rights linked to matchday activities, in-stadium visibility and fan engagement initiatives.
José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, said, "Cricket and Hyundai share a relentless drive to improve and the resilience to rise to every challenge. We are honoured to partner with the ICC and connect with over two billion passionate fans worldwide. In key markets like India, where cricket is a way of life, this partnership deepens our connection with the customers and communities who inspire everything we do. We look forward to creating memorable experiences together at these iconic tournaments."
ICC Chairman Jay Shah said, “Cricket is among the world’s most popular sports, with over two billion fans whose passion is especially evident during ICC’s marquee events. These global events offer an excellent opportunity to engage fans through innovative digital and in-stadium integrations. We welcome Hyundai as a Premier Partner and look forward to delivering outstanding events together. Hyundai is a global brand that has long supported sports, and we look forward to maximising our combined strengths at these events”.
The partnership marks the brand’s return to the body, having previously worked with the global cricket body between 2011 and 2015. The deal spans multiple formats of the game and tournaments hosted across key cricket-playing nations.
Tarun Garg, Managing Director and CEO designate of Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “This partnership reflects Hyundai’s strong commitment to India and the growing importance of the Indian market in Hyundai’s global operations. We look forward to some thrilling cricketing action and are ready with a 360-degree communication approach across PR, digital, experiential and dealerships to maximise this opportunity across the country.”