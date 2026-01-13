IAA and AFAA invite entries for 16th Olive Crown Awards

The International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter and the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) have invited entries for the 16th edition of the Olive Crown Awards, which recognise work focused on sustainability.
Announcing the dates for entries, Abhishek Karnani, President, IAA, said, “The Olive Crown Awards are among the most respected awards of their kind in the world. They salute creativity in communicating sustainability. There are also special awards for corporates that have done something significant in the area of sustainability, as well as NGOs that have helped make this a world a greener place to live in. Finally, there is an award called the Green Crusader of the Year for an individual who has contributed greatly in the area of sustainability.”
Janak Sarda, Chairperson, Olive Crown Committee, added, “These awards are able to garner traction from all over the world. And we are delighted that some international winners fly down to accept the Olive Crowns. We thank K.V. Sridhar (Pops) and his team at HyperCollective (a division of Nihilent Ltd), who have created a wonderful creative call-for-entries campaign as a labour of love.”
The deadline for submissions is February 2, with no entry fee, the organisers noted in a statement released.