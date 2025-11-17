IAA India and Snapchat to host immersive storytelling event ‘THE VIBE’

The International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter, in collaboration with Snapchat India, has announced ‘THE VIBE’, an event aimed at young creative professionals and will feature sessions on emerging tools shaping digital storytelling.
The programme will include hands-on immersion sessions focusing on how augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) are influencing brand narratives. It will introduce AR capabilities, recent campaign case studies, and interactive workshops highlighting creative applications of these technologies.
Key themes of the event include the use of AR, AI and creator tools in brand storytelling, newer content formats for engaging Gen Z audiences, and case studies demonstrating their impact.
Abhishek Karnani, President, IAA, said, “Our collaboration with Snapchat reflects IAA’s commitment to nurturing young talent and embracing innovation. These immersive sessions, centered on Gen Z and the evolving art of AR storytelling, align seamlessly with our vision for impactful industry engagement.”
Saket Jha Saurabh, Director, Content & AR Partnerships, Snap Inc, India added, “Snapchat has always believed in the power of creativity and technology to connect people and ideas. Through ‘THE VIBE’, we’re excited to collaborate with IAA to inspire India’s emerging creative community and demonstrate how AR and AI can help brands tell stories that are not just seen, but truly experienced.”