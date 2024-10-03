IAA India Chapter elects new leadership team

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) has announced the election of its new leadership team. Abhishek Karnani, President of the Free Press Journal, has been appointed as the new President, with Jaideep Gandhi, Founder of Another Idea, stepping into the role of Vice President.
Nandini Dias, an independent advisor, has been elected as the Hon. Secretary, while Janak Sarda, CEO of Blue Logic Technologies and BFF Foods India, will serve as Hon. Treasurer. Avinash Pandey, the former CEO of ABP Network, takes on the position of Immediate Past President.
The Managing Committee includes industry figures such as Srinivasan K Swamy, Executive Group Chairman of R K SWAMY HANSA, M. V. Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director of Mathrubhumi, Prasanth Kumar, CEO - South Asia, GroupM, Neha Barjatya, Marketing Director for Platforms and Devices at Google India, and Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas India, Southeast Asia and North Asia (Japan & South Korea).
The names of co-opted and invited members will be disclosed following the upcoming Managing Committee meeting.
In his inaugural statement, Karnani expressed, "It is my privilege to lead what is arguably the most active industry Association of its kind in India. The IAA will continue to be the gold standard in marketing excellence, creative excellence, sustainability, and gender equality. We will shine a light on the latest technological advances and address any issues affecting the marcom industry. This year, we will also focus on skilling our young generation and will take up societal causes to demonstrate that communication is truly a force for good."