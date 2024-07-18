IAA India invites entries for autism awareness campaign

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) has invited submissions for a creative campaign aimed at raising autism awareness.
This initiative is part of IAA's mission to leverage 'creativity for good'. The selected campaign will be produced by IAA and showcased across various media platforms, with the winner being honored at the IndIAA Awards in August.
Avinash Pandey, President, IAA, said, "We had announced this at the Olive Crown Awards, and are now ready to receive creative campaigns to further this good cause. The campaigns will be judged by a distinguished jury of creative experts and the winner will be awarded on the grand IndIAA Awards stage in August. We will produce the winning campaign and run it across the media as we always have. I appreciate the creative support we have received for the call-for -entries campaign from Vallabh Yeolkar, senior creative director, Madison Loop."