IAMAI names Bhavit Sheth as Chairman & Nikhil Bansal as Cohairman of Digital Gaming Committee

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has announced the appointment of Bhavit Sheth, co-founder & COO of Dream Sports (Dream11), as the new Chairman of its Digital Gaming Committee. Meanwhile, Nikhil Bansal, Industry Head of Gaming & eServices at Google, has been appointed as the co-chairman of the Committee.
Sheth succeeds Bhavin Pandya, Co-Founder, Games 24x7, while Bansal takes over from Dilsher Malhi, founder and CEO, Zupee, and Ankush Gera, co-founder & CEO, Junglee Games, as co-chairs of the committee.
The Digital Gaming Committee represents various stakeholders in India’s online gaming ecosystem, including developers, platforms, technology providers and service partners. It serves as a platform for engaging with policymakers, advocating responsible gaming practices, and supporting the sector’s growth and sustainability.
Bhavit Sheth, with his experience, is expected to bring insights into entrepreneurship, user engagement and industry advocacy, while Nikhil Bansal, through his role at Google, is expected to bring a global perspective on digital gaming trends, monetization strategies and regulatory practices.
Sheth, commenting on his appointment, said,“It’s an honour to take on the role of Chairman of IAMAI’s Digital Gaming Committee. The sector has immense potential to drive innovation, create jobs, and contribute to the vision of Digital India. I look forward to working closely with industry peers and policymakers to promote responsible gaming and build a sustainable ecosystem that benefits players, creators, and the broader community.”
Speaking on his appointment, Bansal said, I’m excited to join as Co-Chairman of IAMAI’s Digital Gaming Committee and collaborate with stakeholders to unlock new opportunities for growth. India’s gaming landscape is evolving rapidly, and by fostering dialogue, best practices, and innovation, we can help shape an inclusive and thriving industry that delivers great experiences for millions of gamers.”