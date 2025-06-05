IAS partners with Impact Plus to track carbon emissions in digital ads

Integral Ad Science has announced a partnership with sustaintech firm Impact Plus to integrate environmental impact metrics into its Impact Plus platform.
The collaboration aims to provide advertisers with tools to track and optimise both performance and sustainability of their digital advertising campaigns in a single platform. The development comes amid increasing global regulatory focus on environmental accountability, including California’s 'Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act' and the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), both of which require companies to disclose environmental impact data.
Through the integration, IAS customers will have access to campaign-level greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data, incorporated into IAS’s existing reporting dashboard alongside media quality and attention metrics. Impact Plus, which specialises in helping advertisers evaluate and reduce the environmental footprint of online ads, will supply the emissions insights.
“Digital advertisers are focused on reducing their carbon footprint. By providing a comprehensive view of their media's environmental impact, we can empower marketers to make more sustainable choices,” said Vincent Villaret, CEO of Impact Plus. “Through this partnership with IAS, we’re providing marketers with the tools they need to achieve their campaign goals without compromising their climate commitments.”
Srishti Gupta, Chief Product Officer at IAS, said the move aligns with the company’s broader efforts to support more environmentally responsible media practices. “IAS is a leader in providing actionable data that helps drive superior results for advertisers, and this new partnership equips Impact Plus and IAS customers with the tools for more sustainable and effective media buying globally,” she said. “This is another step forward in our commitment to empower our customers and the industry to strive towards more sustainable digital media advertising while maximising results.”
The partnership allows IAS to expand its carbon calculation capabilities as advertisers face growing pressure to report on their digital carbon emissions and align with sustainability mandates.