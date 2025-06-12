IAS partners with Lyft Media to provide independent ad quality measurement

Integral Ad Science (IAS), a media measurement and optimisation firm, has announced a new partnership with Lyft Media to provide third-party verification tools for advertisers. The collaboration allows brands to assess the quality of their ad placements on Lyft’s media network through IAS’s viewability, invalid traffic (IVT), and brand safety metrics.
The partnership marks IAS as the first independent media quality measurement provider for Lyft Media, offering advertisers visibility into the performance and context of ad impressions across Lyft’s platform.
Lyft Media delivers ads across various rider touchpoints during transportation journeys, including in-app and in-car formats. Through this integration, advertisers will be able to measure whether their ads were seen by actual users and appeared in environments that align with their brand standards.
IAS stated that its measurement capabilities will cover the full context of each ad impression, aiming to support advertisers in evaluating campaign effectiveness. The tools are now available for brands buying inventory through Lyft Media.
“We are delighted to partner with Lyft as their first media quality measurement platform, providing advertisers with greater transparency into their media buys through trusted and transparent metrics,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of Integral Ad Science. “Lyft Media continues to enhance its ad platform, and IAS’s meaningful insights on media quality will enable advertisers to protect their brand and improve return on ad spend.”
Key Features:
-
Greater Transparency: Advertisers can validate their content adjacency with trusted third-party analysis, and validate that they are engaging with real users and maximising campaign spend.
-
Comprehensive Reporting: Advertisers can leverage IAS Signal, its unified reporting platform, for industry leading Viewability and IVT insights that enable advertisers to stay informed and take action.
-
Trusted Third-Party Measurement: The company supports measurement across Lyft Media’s Mobile In-App Video and Poster Ads enabling advertisers to validate the quality of their media buys by ensuring their ads are seen by real viewers in a fraud-free environment.
Lyft In-App ads launched in August 2023 enabling advertisers to pinpoint audiences and harness trip intent with deep first-party data to create impactful campaigns from awareness to purchase. IAS’s Viewability, IVT and Brand Safety measurement is available now for English language mobile in-app ads.