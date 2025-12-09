IBM has initiated a global review of its media planning and buying account, estimated at around $330 million annually, covering multiple international markets and spanning digital and traditional media operations linked to its cloud, AI, and consulting portfolios.
Incumbent agency WPP Media, which has handled the mandate for several years, has opted out of the review process, effectively concluding its tenure on this portion of IBM’s business, according to reports. The decision does not affect WPP’s long-running creative partnership with IBM through Ogilvy, which continues to manage the company’s brand and creative work, including campaigns centred on Watson AI and hybrid cloud services.
IBM’s global media expenditure touched $330 million in 2024, based on industry estimates. The company reported $62 billion in revenue last year and has been accelerating its shift toward AI and hybrid cloud offerings under CEO Arvind Krishna, with marketing seen as a key lever in reinforcing its enterprise technology positioning.
This development follows previous agency evaluations by the company, including a 2018 global PR review aimed at streamlining communications. The current process is expected to draw interest from major holding groups such as Publicis Groupe, Omnicom, and IPG, each of which has expanded its data and technology capabilities in recent years.