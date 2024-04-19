Iconic onboards ODN for e-commerce content management

ODN (‘Open Doors Now’) has bagged the e-commerce creatives and content mandate for the E-commerce platform ‘Iconic’ along with their in-house brand Iconic and international luxury brands including GANT, True Religion, Just Cavalli, DKNY, Antony Morato, Elle, Lindbergh, Brunn & Stengade and others.
ODN has been tasked with creating and deploying comprehensive e-commerce Product Detail Page (PDP) content for Iconic. This includes conceptualising and conducting e-commerce catalogue shoots, crafting search-friendly and optimized product descriptions, taking listings live on all online marketplaces, and ensuring consistent content deployment across channels. The goal is to help Iconic get more conversions across all the e-commerce platforms.
Narinder Mahajan, CEO and Co-founder of ODN, said, “At ODN we are committed to delivering content that not only showcases each brand's unique identity but also focuses on growing their online presence. The strategy for ICONIC will be to maximize sales and engagement through Content Strategy and Creation of Commerce Content”
Iconic AVP of e-commerce and Social Media, Ujjawal Kothari said, “ICONIC has always focused on creating a luxurious shopping experience for its customers. The onboarding of ODN will help in the quick go-live of the products and the shopping experience for our customers by providing them with accurate, informative, and visually appealing content. The transformative online content display will be strategically re-designed to give a completely new look aligned with the brand ethos.”