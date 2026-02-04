iCubesWire launches AI platform for influencer campaign management

iCubesWire has launched an AI-based platform aimed at managing influencer marketing campaigns, as brands increase spending in the segment while operational processes remain largely manual.
The platform, called iCubesWire CreatorOps, is designed to centralise campaign execution, addressing common issues such as delayed approvals, missed feedback and coordination gaps among brands, agencies and creators.
The influencer campaigns are often managed across multiple communication channels, creating inefficiencies when several creators are involved at the same time, as the firm said.
The new platform brings campaign workflows into a single dashboard, tracking progress from script development to final content delivery.
It allows stakeholders to collaborate by storing scripts, feedback and video assets in one location. It also flags delays in approvals or content reviews, allowing teams to intervene before timelines are affected.
CreatorOps uses automation to manage repetitive tasks, including aligning revised content with client feedback. It also reviews content for potential legal or brand guideline issues before production begins, with the aim of reducing the need for reshoots.
A built-in service-level tracking system monitors turnaround times and identifies whether delays are caused by creators, agencies or clients. Brand managers can view campaign status in real time without relying on manual updates.
Campaigns run through the platform have progressed about 40% faster, attributing the improvement to automation and more structured workflows, the firm noted.
Speaking on the launch of the platform, Sahil Chopra, Co-Founder & CEO, iCubesWire, said, “The industry is growing rapidly, but the systems are yet to catch up. iCubesWire CreatorOps provides our clients with a systematic AI-driven platform that brings all stakeholders onto the same page by clearly defining brand guidelines, streamlining feedback, and offering visibility into creative assets and communication channels to effectively manage large-scale influencer campaigns.”