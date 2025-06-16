iCubesWire bags digital mandate for luxury real estate brand central park

Central Park, a player in the ultra-luxury real estate segment, has appointed iCubesWire as its Digital Transformation Partner. The mandate encompasses a wide range of digital functions aimed at enhancing the brand’s online presence and engagement.
As part of the mandate, iCubesWire will handle Social Media Management, Online Reputation Management, Digital Listening, Search, Web Experience, Creative Strategy, Performance Marketing, and Media Planning.
Commenting on the win, Sahil Chopra, Founder & CEO, iCubesWire, said, “Central Park stands for elevated living, and we’re excited to be chosen as their digital transformation partner. We see tremendous potential in aligning our strategic digital capabilities with their luxury-first brand ethos. This partnership is a unique opportunity to create immersive digital experiences and drive deeper brand affinity among digitally savvy audiences.”
Ankush Kaul, President of Sales, Marketing & CRM at Central Park, added, “We were looking for a partner who understands the nuances of luxury branding in the digital era, and iCubesWire brought both vision and executional strength to the table like always. Their integrated approach aligns with our objective to communicate concept living in a way that’s impactful, measurable, and future-forward.”
The collaboration aims to redefine how luxury real estate is experienced through digital platforms, with a focus on immersive brand storytelling and measurable impact.