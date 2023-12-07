iCubesWire elevates Erick Maalouli as Business Director - MENA

iCubesWire has announced the elevation of Erick Maalouli to lead its business development and strategic planning operations in the Dubai and Saudi Arabia markets.
Commenting on the role, Sanjeeda Khan, Co-Founder&Chief Growth Officer, MENA region, iCubesWire, states, “Erick’s elevation is followed by our focus on creating strategic and innovative leadership. Erick’s deep expertise and strategic approach to the Ad Tech industry make him the ideal choice to drive our growth initiatives in these key markets. His leadership is critical as we continue strengthening our market share and delivering cutting-edge solutions.”
Talking about the announcement Erick Maalouli said, “I am delighted to take on this challenge. With an emphasis on leveraging our advanced Ad Tech platform, creative content studio capabilities, and expansive influencer network, we are poised to enhance our offerings and deliver superior value to our clientele in the region. Our goal is to strengthen iCubesWire’s leadership in the marketplace and drive impactful ad tech solutions.”