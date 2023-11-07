iCubesWire expands to Saudi Arabia

iCubesWire has announced expansion into the Saudi Arabia market with a new office in Riyadh. With 6 offices worldwide, the company is set to strengthen its global presence across diverse markets.
This strategic move strengthens the company’s commitment to creating a foothold within the MENA region’s Digital advertising sector, which is projected to surpass $9 billion by 2025. With its entry into the Saudi Arabia market, iCubesWire is investing in local talent. The new Riyadh office will serve as the place for spearheading digital strategies, shaping partnerships, and delivering customer experiences.
Commenting on the expansion, Sahil Chopra, Founder & CEO, of iCubesWire, shared, “With the launch of our Riyadh office, we are poised to make a significant impact on the Saudi Arabia market. There is a wealth of untapped potential in Saudi Arabia, and our team is committed to providing our clients with bespoke, cutting-edge solutions. Our presence in Saudi Arabia is a pivotal step towards leading the global AdTech landscape.”
Adding further, Sanjeeda Khan, Co-Founder, and chief Growth Officer – of the MENA Region, iCubesWire, said, “Launching in Riyadh marks a crucial chapter for iCubesWire, as we are expanding geographically and establishing our presence in the very fabric of the region's AdTech sector. Furthermore, we are allocating significant resources to ensure that our team in Riyadh has an edge in the local market, driving growth and setting new benchmarks.”