iCubesWire Films launches short ad films studio Stop Shots

iCubesWire Films, part of the iCubesWire Martech group, has announced the launch of a new studio called Stop Shots. The studio will focus exclusively on producing short ad films of 10 to 15 seconds.
According to the company, the new unit will use data intelligence and consumption trend analysis to understand consumer behaviour and design ads.
The move comes as digital consumption habits shift rapidly, with platforms such as Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts dominating viewership. With shorter attention spans and fragmented consumption patterns, brands are increasingly adopting concise, cinematic video formats to connect with audiences in just a few seconds.
Commenting on the launch, Sahil Chopra, Co-Founder & CEO, iCubesWire, said, “Today’s consumer is navigating to everything which is short and crisp and attention spans have fallen drastically. We analyse consumer behavior and create films based on that. We already have more than a dozen customers benefiting from short ad formats and now we want to announce this launch.”