iCubesWire appoints Kushal Sanghvi as Chief Revenue Officer

iCubesWire, a provider of Ad Tech and Influencer Marketing solutions, has announced the appointment of Kushal Sanghvi as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).
With over 27 years of experience, Sanghvi has held roles at Reliance Digital and Entertainment, Citrus Ad, Havas Group, Publicis Groupe, and Integral Ad Science. He is also the founding member of Rediff.com.Sanghvi also played a role in the launch of 'Indian Idol.' His career spans roles across India, APAC, and the MENA region. Sanghvi is a regular speaker, mentor, and advisor at global forums.
“I’m excited to start this new journey with iCubesWire,” Sanghvi said, “The company has been doing some incredible work in shaping the future of ad tech not just in India but across several other global markets. I’m looking forward to contributing my experience to drive innovation and growth as part of this team. I can’t wait to collaborate with the Founders and the many talented minds here, exploring new possibilities in the ad tech space.”
In his new role, Sanghvi will focus on driving the company’s revenue strategies globally, leveraging his experience and network. His understanding of market trends will help steer the company toward sustained growth in the ever-evolving digital landscape.
Sahil Chopra, Founder & CEO of iCubesWire, welcomed Kushal to the team and said, “We’re excited to have Kushal join us. With over 27 years of experience, his track record in driving digital transformation and impactful campaigns speaks for itself. Having him on board is a great opportunity for us to collaborate and take our vision for innovation and growth to the next level.”