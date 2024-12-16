iD Fresh announces Gaurav Kwatra as Chief Marketing Officer

iD Fresh, the consumer fresh food brand, announced the appointment of Gaurav Kwatra as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Kwatra will be responsible for leading iD Fresh’s marketing and brand-building strategies, accelerate market expansion and drive customer engagement
Kwatra is a marketing and business proffesional with over two decades of experience in building and managing both global and Indian brands. His career in the food and beverage sector includes 20 years at Nestlé and Britannia, where he gained experience across multiple categories. Before joining iD Fresh, Kwatra held key leadership roles at Nestlé.
Speaking about the appointment, Rajat Diwaker, CEO (India), iD Fresh Food, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Gaurav Kwatra to the iD Fresh family. With his deep expertise in brand-building and innovation across global and Indian markets, we are confident that Gaurav will bring a fresh perspective and energy to our journey. His track record of success and passion for driving consumer centric strategies align perfectly with our mission to bring clean, high-quality fresh food to every household. This leadership appointment marks an exciting new chapter as we continue to strengthen our presence in India and beyond.”
"I am excited to join iD Fresh at such an important time in the company’s growth journey. iD Fresh has built a solid brand with a strong sense of commitment to delivering high-quality, clean, fresh food products. What resonates most with me is the bedrock of strong values on which the company is being built. I look forward to enhancing iD Fresh’s market presence and creating deeper connections with our consumers," said Gaurav Kwatra, CMO, iD Fresh Food.