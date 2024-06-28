iD Fresh Food’s CMO Rahul Gandhi steps down

Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Marketing Officer of iD Fresh Food, has resigned from his position, signalling his departure from the role to pursue new opportunities or challenges. Prior to starting his new role at iD Fresh Foods in 2020, Gandhi worked with ITC for about nine years after which he also worked with HT Media as senior brand manager for a year.
Commenting on Gandhi's departure from the company, Musthafa P, Global CEO at iD Fresh, shared the news on LinkedIn. He said, "As our current CMO Rahul Gandhi steps down, I would want him to hand over the baton to someone equally passionate, driven, and capable as him."
With over fifteen years of industry experience, Gandhi holds a Bachelor's degree in Engineering from NSIT Delhi and a post-graduate qualification from IIM Kozhikode, spanning roles in brand management, trade marketing, in-store marketing, and sales and distribution across multiple FMCG sectors.