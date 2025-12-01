IIGC to mark December 2 as World Influencer Day

The Indian Influencer Governing Council (IIGC) will mark December 2 as World Influencer Day, a campaign aimed at recognising creators who play a growing role in India’s digital economy.
The council invited creators to share personal achievements and experiences for its World Influencer Day Creator Stories campaign. Hundreds of creators participated, reflecting the range and scale of India’s influencer community.
The celebration coincides with the launch of the IIGC Certified Influencer Program. The program is designed to offer guidance on content responsibility, industry standards and collaboration practices. Creators who complete the course will be recognised as IIGC Certified.
Sahil Chopra, Chairman, IIGC, said, “World Influencer Day belongs to every creator whose voice sparks change, every brand that trusts digital storytelling, and every consumer inspired by authentic content. With the launch of the IIGC Certified Influencer Program, we’re not just celebrating creators, we’re building meaningful pathways for education, structure, and long-term success.”
As part of the observance, IIGC also hosted Spotlight Sessions, a World Influencer Day edition of its IIGC Talks series. The discussions brought together creators and marketing leaders to talk about creator journeys, brand expectations and how influencer partnerships are evolving.
Participants included creators Harpreeth Suri, Shirin Sewani and Shashank Srivastava, along with senior marketers such as K. Ganapathy Subramaniam of LT Foods, Pooja Baid of Versuni, Manasi Karmarkar of W for Woman, Shailja Joshi of PepsiCo, Suneet Singh of Whiteland Corporation and Barun Prabhakar of GRM Overseas.
Fashion and lifestyle influencer Harpreeth Suri added, “IIGC celebrating World Influencer Day finally gives creators the respect and acknowledgment they deserve, regardless of follower count. What matters is the contribution. I wish every creator a very happy World Influencer Day.”
K. Ganapathy Subramaniam, CMO at LT Foods, said, "World Influencer Day highlights how deeply creators shape our world today. They've transformed the way brands connect with people, bringing authenticity, speed, and real emotional connection to modern marketing."