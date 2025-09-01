IIGC flags non-compliant content from 30 influencers

The Indian Influencer Governing Council (IIGC) said on Monday, its taskforce contacted more than 30 influencers last month regarding content that did not comply with its Code of Standards for Influencers or with legal requirements. Several creators updated or removed their content following the intervention, the council said in an official statement.
The council, in a statement, noted that influencer marketing in India is projected to be worth over Rs 3,000 crore in 2025, making it a significant part of the online marketplace. With this growth, regulators have increased scrutiny, particularly in sectors such as health, wellness, and financial services.
IIGC stated that its taskforce is intended to complement government monitoring efforts, focusing on education, support and early intervention to address compliance issues. The release stated that, “This scrutiny from regulators is required to ensure consumer safety, but it can also be challenging for small/regional creators, navigate complex and often evolving compliance landscapes.”
Sahil Chopra, Chairman, IIGC, said, “We recognise the significant influence that creators have today, and the trust consumers place in their voices. It is up to us to make sure creators understand their responsibilities and offer them guidance and support. Education and open dialogue are the best avenues to ensure a safe, trustworthy environment.”
The council said the taskforce aims to promote responsible conduct among creators that safeguards consumers and maintains industry integrity and ensures accountability across the industry through direct engagement.