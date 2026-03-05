IIGC launches Influencer Contract Standard to formalise creator agreements

Indian Influencer Governance Council (IIGC) has introduced the Indian Influencer Contract Standard (IICS), a framework aimed at standardising agreements between brands and content creators in India’s influencer marketing sector.
The contract framework was developed by IIGC with legal support from Trilegal. The framework is intended to address inconsistencies in how influencer partnerships are structured and executed.
Influencer marketing has become a significant part of brand strategies in India, but many collaborations continue to rely on informal agreements or varied contract templates. Industry participants have reported recurring issues related to payment terms, ownership and usage of content, approval processes, exclusivity clauses and dispute resolution.
The new framework is said to be designed to provide a standard contractual baseline covering areas such as scope of work, revision processes, content and usage rights, disclosures, payment timelines and compliance requirements. It also outlines provisions related to exclusivity, reputational considerations and restrictions on the use of artificial methods to promote campaigns.
The framework includes a dispute resolution process that initially involves mediation through an IIGC task force before other legal steps are considered.
The standard is not mandatory and does not function as an enforcement mechanism, but is intended to reduce ambiguity and provide a starting point for agreements between brands and influencers. Campaign-specific terms can be added through separate statements of work.
Speaking about the development, Yogesh Singh, Partner and Head of Corporate Practice, Trilegal, said, “As influencer marketing transactions become more sophisticated, the absence of structured contractual clarity increases both financial and reputational risk. It is critical to have agreements to help define payment obligations, intellectual property boundaries, and dispute mechanisms upfront, reducing ambiguity and preventing escalation. An industry-aligned framework such as this can bring much-needed structure to a rapidly evolving sector. Of course, there cannot be a one-size-fits-all approach; however, certain broad contours have been outlined in this agreement and can be flexibly customised to suit specific circumstances.”
Sahil Chopra, Chairman, IIGC, added, “In the recent past, influencer marketing in India has grown from experimental budgets to a core pillar of brand strategy. As the industry matures, informal arrangements are no longer sustainable. Payment clarity, defined usage rights, and structured dispute mechanisms are not optional, but foundational to long-term trust. We believe it is time for brands and creators alike to adopt common standards that reflect the commercial scale and responsibility this ecosystem now carries.”
The announcement coincides with the completion of IIGC’s first year of operations. The has worked on initiatives aimed at establishing standards and governance for India’s creator economy, including a code of standards for brands, influencers and consumers, as well as certification and industry engagement programmes.