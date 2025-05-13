IIGC Introduces Consumer Code of Standards to tackle misleading influencer content

The Indian Influencer Governing Council (IIGC) has introduced a new Code of Standards for Consumers in a move aimed at strengthening transparency and safeguarding audiences in the country’s growing influencer marketing ecosystem.
The new code focuses on raising consumer awareness and promoting ethical engagement in a digital landscape increasingly shaped by content creators. It provides detailed guidance for individuals on navigating online content more responsibly, covering areas such as paid promotions, manipulation tactics, AI-generated influencers, scam identification, and online decorum.
“The influencer economy has found its way in the everyday life of people. This code allows them to choose wisely, question, and moreover shape the industry through ethical engagement. At the end of the day, responsible influence starts with informed consumers,” said Sahil Chopra, Chairman and Founding Member of the IIGC.
The document also addresses issues such as identifying fake urgency, resisting impulse-buying tactics, evaluating influencer authenticity, and encouraging respectful dialogue between creators and followers. In addition, it empowers consumers to call out misleading content and report unethical influencer conduct.
With influencer content playing a central role in shaping purchasing behaviour, the IIGC considers the code an essential intervention. In the coming months, the council plans to launch influencer literacy initiatives and host awareness workshops to further educate digital users on spotting misinformation and red flags in influencer content.
“With this Consumer Code of Standards, the IIGC reinforces its mission in building a safer, more transparent digital ecosystem. From authenticity and data privacy to AI influencers and scams, it gears the consumers with the clarity and confidence to navigate content responsibly. It’s a vital step toward shared accountability — where creators, brands, platforms, and audiences all have a role in upholding trust,” said Amrita Kumar, Vice President and Head of Marketing at Isprava.
The code comes at a time when digital consumers face increasing exposure to potentially misleading content, from financial influencers promoting high-risk schemes to AI-generated personas endorsing products they have never used. The IIGC’s consumer code seeks to instil greater accountability across the digital value chain.