IIGC launches series on India’s creator economy

The Indian Influencer Governing Council (IIGC) has launched IIGC Talks, a conversation-led platform that aims to bring together influential voices to discuss the evolving creator economy.
The series aims to shed light on the influencer marketing landscape, the responsibilities that accompany it, and the challenges that creators experience today.
Speaking on the launch, Sahil Chopra, Chairman of IIGC, said, “IIGC Talks has been designed to concentrate not on promotion or praise but clarity. The creator ecosystem is in the process of maturing, and it should be able to give rise to dialogues that address its complexity. Rajiv has set the perfect tone, sharp, honest, and deeply rooted in experience.”
The first episode features Rajiv Makhni, also known as Indian Gadget Guru, in a candid discussion on authenticity, credibility, and the relationship between creators, brands, and audiences.
Makhni said, “In a time when everyone has a voice, the real challenge is knowing which ones to trust. If a collaboration forces you to compromise your honesty, then the collaboration has already failed. Audiences are sharper than we think, and authenticity travels further than any campaign spend.”
IIGC has previously launched IIGC PROTECT for Creators, The Code of Standards for Brands, and the IIGC Taskforce, aimed at improving industry governance and supporting influencer well-being and legal awareness.