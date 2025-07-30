Image Stereo secures PR & Communications mandate for Louis Stitch

Image Stereo has secured an integrated media and communications mandate for Louis Stitch, a fashion and footwear brand, following a multi-agency pitch. The move is aimed at enhancing brand visibility, strengthening PR and marketing efforts and deepening consumer engagement across both digital and traditional platforms.
According to the agency, the account will be managed by its Delhi office. It is expected to lead national communication efforts for the brand, which include public relations, influencer engagement, product storytelling and digital brand campaigns.
As part of the partnership, Image Stereo is expected to also support upcoming product launches, brand campaigns and partnerships in the fashion and lifestyle sector.
Speaking on the partnership, Amol Goel, Founder & CEO, Louis Stitch, said, "Louis Stitch has always stood for craftsmanship, heritage, and modern luxury. As we continue to scale and expand into new categories, we are excited to collaborate with a partner that aligns with our long-term brand vision. Image Stereo’s integrated approach and deep understanding of storytelling make them the ideal partner for our next phase of growth to make it a 100 crore brand. We look forward to this association and the new dimensions it will give to our brand".
Speaking on the mandate, Shruti Mishra, Founder & CEO, Image Stereo, said, "Louis Stitch is an inspiring Indian success story. We are excited to bring our storytelling expertise, media strategy, and insight-driven communication to support their next phase of growth. Our experienced workforce in this digital era is fully equipped to apply its creativity to set a new benchmark in lifestyle brand communication. Through strategic outreach and integrated campaigns, we aim to ensure that Louis Stitch’s brand positioning is firmly established and that every product line secures its rightful space in the premium fashion and lifestyle landscape."