Indeed introduces new AI-powered job search agents

Indeed today announced an early preview of its upcoming AI-powered agents, Career Scout for job seekers and Talent Scout for employers, at FutureWorks India 2025.
Together, these innovations represent Indeed’s next leap in reimagining how people find jobs and companies find talent.
India’s career advice meets technology
Career guidance in India has traditionally been ubiquitous, rooted in the personal advice of family and colleagues. Indeed's technology now amplifies this foundational experience, transforming informal wisdom into focused, data-driven, and actionable guidance, thereby bridging the gap between growth and precision.
One of the most searched terms on Indeed today is a blank search, indicating that many applicants are unsure where to start, how to match their skills to opportunities, or how to navigate their next steps. Career Scout aims to solve this by offering personalised career companionship and guidance at any stage of a job seeker’s journey.
“Our new AI agents cut through the complexity of the job market, from customising a resume to identifying transferable skills. This shift allows people to focus their energy on making informed decisions, not on navigating confusion, ensuring both job seekers and employers discover talent and opportunity faster than ever,” said Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India.
Bridging the gap between guidance and growth
Built into the Indeed app, Career Scout is an AI-powered career coach that helps job seekers discover, prepare for, and land the right job faster. Available 24/7, Career Scout goes beyond speeding up applications; it guides people from career discovery to interview prep. By analysing skills and interests, it reveals career paths people may not have considered, provides company and salary insights, and delivers tailored job recommendations aligned with individual goals. “AI is helping us reimagine hiring,” Sashi added.
Career Scout also reduces the stress and inefficiency of job searching. It can pre-fill applications, customise resumes, and organise every step in one place. With built-in tools for interview practice, personalised feedback, and professional communications, Career Scout helps candidates stand out to employers and feel confident every step of the way.
Talent Scout is an intelligent, conversational agent that provides employers with real-time, actionable insights to strengthen their hiring strategy. Built-in market intelligence, including salary benchmarks and job content optimisation, helps organisations compete more effectively for top talent.
Career Scout and Talent Scout are innovations in testing in the US that Indeed aims to expand more broadly in the future.